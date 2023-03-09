 Skip to content

GTFO update for 9 March 2023

GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-03-09

Share · View all patches · Build 10708644 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Last week we released ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel, continuing our promise to the community bring back all the previous Rundowns to GTFO. We got some swift feedback on a couple of small things that didn't go exactly as plan and this patch corrects those. Among other things we had a problem that the immortal enemy on R7D1 was a bit too immortal and lore lovers would probably want to revisit ALTR3D1.

BUG FIXES

  • Added a missing terminal in ALT R3D1
  • Fixed bug where R7C1 had an incorrect audio log
  • Fixed bug where the Immortal tank in R7E1 not being removed when intended

