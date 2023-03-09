GTFO PATCH NOTES - 2023-03-09

Last week we released ALT://Rundown 3.0 The Vessel, continuing our promise to the community bring back all the previous Rundowns to GTFO. We got some swift feedback on a couple of small things that didn't go exactly as plan and this patch corrects those. Among other things we had a problem that the immortal enemy on R7D1 was a bit too immortal and lore lovers would probably want to revisit ALTR3D1.

BUG FIXES