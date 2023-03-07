Update, Version 20230307

English

[Pet]New enemy/pet: Sandworm.

[Desert of the Trapped]Added sandworms in the other world version of the Desert of the Trapped.

[Element]New element type: Acid

[Effect]New effect: Acid Burn

[Skill]New skill: Acid Spit

[Wiki]Added all those new stuff to the game's wiki.

简体中文

【宠物】新敌人/宠物：沙漠蠕虫

【被困者的沙漠】在异世界版本的被困者的沙漠加入了沙漠蠕虫。

【元素】新元素种类：酸

【状态效果】新状态效果：酸液腐蚀

【技能】新技能：酸液喷吐

【维基】上述所有新增内容已经同步到维基。