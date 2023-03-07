English
[Pet]New enemy/pet: Sandworm.
[Desert of the Trapped]Added sandworms in the other world version of the Desert of the Trapped.
[Element]New element type: Acid
[Effect]New effect: Acid Burn
[Skill]New skill: Acid Spit
[Wiki]Added all those new stuff to the game's wiki.
简体中文
【宠物】新敌人/宠物：沙漠蠕虫
【被困者的沙漠】在异世界版本的被困者的沙漠加入了沙漠蠕虫。
【元素】新元素种类：酸
【状态效果】新状态效果：酸液腐蚀
【技能】新技能：酸液喷吐
【维基】上述所有新增内容已经同步到维基。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 7 March 2023
Update, Version 20230307
English
