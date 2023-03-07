Back to back updates! Have a great day 😄
Highlights
- Now card draws and rerolls have unique sound effects!
- Default max hand size: 8 -> 9.
- Now the "Show card info in hand" toggle is active by default on new save files.
- The options panel in the pause menu has been expanded in size to eliminate the need to scroll.
- Some bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.
Balance changes
Tiles
Clairvoyance
- Range: +50% -> +60%
- Fire rate: -25% -> -20%
Blind
- Range: -25% -> -20%
- Fire rate: +40% -> +45%
Bug fixes
- Cards now always get drawn on the right side of the hand.
- Fixed a bug where a card tooltip could get stuck on the screen after starting a run.
- Now all of the card info can be seen in hand for all towers. (Some towers had some of the info out of the screen)
Changed files in this update