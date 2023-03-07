 Skip to content

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 7 March 2023

v1.3.6

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Back to back updates! Have a great day 😄

Highlights

  • Now card draws and rerolls have unique sound effects!
  • Default max hand size: 8 -> 9.
  • Now the "Show card info in hand" toggle is active by default on new save files.
  • The options panel in the pause menu has been expanded in size to eliminate the need to scroll.
  • Some bug fixes and balance changes! Check them out below.

Balance changes

Tiles

Clairvoyance
  • Range: +50% -> +60%
  • Fire rate: -25% -> -20%
Blind
  • Range: -25% -> -20%
  • Fire rate: +40% -> +45%

Bug fixes

  • Cards now always get drawn on the right side of the hand.
  • Fixed a bug where a card tooltip could get stuck on the screen after starting a run.
  • Now all of the card info can be seen in hand for all towers. (Some towers had some of the info out of the screen)

