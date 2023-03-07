V1.0.1 Update - New Skin System Live!

Greetings adventurers, get ready for updates in <Indies' Lies> V1.0.1!

This update brings the much-anticipated skin system. Click on "Outfits" on the choose-character screen to access the skin system and dress up your favorite characters!

We created an exclusive skin for each of the 12 characters based on stories never revealed before. Each of the new skin has a unique card design as well. Some skin-exclusive cards come with new visual effects when you play them!

Enjoy!

Other updates:

Fixed the icon size issue when replacing talents.

Fixed the issue where some class-specific camp achievements could be completed using a wrong class.

Fixed lagging due to damage pre-calculation.