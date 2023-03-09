 Skip to content

Substance 3D Stager 2023 update for 9 March 2023

Substance 3D Stager 2.0.1

Last edited by Wendy

2.0.1

(Released March 9th, 2023)
Summary : Security update & Bug fix release.

Changed:

  • Disabled file import for SVG & PCX

Fixed:

  • Resolved several security issues for import/export file types: USD, SKP, OBJ, GLTF, FBX

