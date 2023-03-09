Substance 3D Stager 2.0.1

2.0.1
(Released March 9th, 2023)
Summary : Security update & Bug fix release.
Changed:
- Disabled file import for SVG & PCX
Fixed:
- Resolved several security issues for import/export file types: USD, SKP, OBJ, GLTF, FBX
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
2.0.1
(Released March 9th, 2023)
Summary : Security update & Bug fix release.
Changed:
Fixed:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update