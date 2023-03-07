[IMPORTANT] Pop-Up screens and banners in the lobby not functioning correctly

Share · View all patches · Build 10708418 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 09:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

After the maintenance on March 7th, we found the following errors.

Clicking/Tapping the banner on the pop-up screen does not take you to the Store page

Some of the Store banners in the lobby screen are not displayed correctly.

We have identified the cause of these issues and will apply the fix during the maintenance on April 4th, 2023 (Tuesday).

We will do our best to resolve these issues as soon as possible.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Thank you.