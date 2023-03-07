 Skip to content

Action Taimanin update for 7 March 2023

[IMPORTANT] Pop-Up screens and banners in the lobby not functioning correctly

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Thank you for playing Action Taimanin.

After the maintenance on March 7th, we found the following errors.

  • Clicking/Tapping the banner on the pop-up screen does not take you to the Store page
  • Some of the Store banners in the lobby screen are not displayed correctly.

We have identified the cause of these issues and will apply the fix during the maintenance on April 4th, 2023 (Tuesday).

We will do our best to resolve these issues as soon as possible.
We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Thank you.

