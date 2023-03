Share · View all patches · Build 10708402 · Last edited 13 March 2023 – 11:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Greetings fellow Magi!

Praise the Omnissiah! Korean localisation has now been added to Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus on Steam and Epic!

We wanted to thank Team MoDakBul for providing us with the localisation.

