Update 1.42: Camouflage overhaul, rangefinder

Dear Operators,
Update 1.42 is available and it will radically change the customization of your soldiers.
Camouflage overhaul:
A huge amount of work has been done to offer a complete overhaul of the choice of
camouflage for clothing and equipment during operator creation. The result will offer
improved graphics and greater customization options. You can customize your squad
according to your play style, preferences, and combat environment.
In addition, significant improvements have been made to the rendering of camouflage
to make them more realistic and detailed. This will allow you to fully immerse yourself
in the game environment and face your enemies.
Raptor-S rangefinder:
The Raptor-S rangefinder is a distance-measuring device that will allow you to
evaluate the distance between you and your target in real time. You can accurately
estimate the distance of your targets and adjust your weapon settings for unparalleled
accuracy. The Raptor-S rangefinder will be integrated into the scope interface.
Best regards,
Helios
PATCH NOTES:
CONTENT:
Overhaul: Camouflage models for each clothing item
Overhaul: Camouflage models for each weapon
Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Borris XTR III RF"
Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Night Hunter RF"
Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Nvk-8 RF"
Addition: Scope with rangefinder "AD-Two RF"
Addition: All ghillie suits are in a separate category
GAMEPLAY:
Addition: New difficulty option -> No crosshair
Addition: Player can sprint while crouching
Improvement: Placement of multiple objects on the training map
Fix: Some tasks could appear at the top of tall observation towers and could cause errors, particularly when evacuating a hostage
Fix: Enemy might not have been able to hear the gunfire properly
Fix: Mouse speed could be slowed down while using a scope with the laser on
Fix: Third-person camera could not return to its initial position after aiming with a dual sight
Fix: Third-person camera could not return to its initial field of view after aiming with a dual sight
Fix: Third-person camera jerkiness when transitioning between standing and crouching
Fix: Character speed error in third-person view while crawling in a certain direction
Fix: Radio transmission error of enemy position azimuth transmitted by an AI operator
RENDERING:
Addition: Night vision use with a scope is now only visible in the lens
Addition: New equipment icons
Addition: The size of the images is animated according to the options selected in the mission menu.
Addition: The size of the reward type icons is animated according to the XP earned in the mission menu.
Addition: The size of the operator images is animated according to the soldiers chosen for the mission.
Improvement: Brightness of the infrared strobe on operators
Improvement: Overall rendering of fog during bad weather
Improvement: Overall rendering of grain intensity with night vision
Improvement: Operator change menu interface
Improvement: Perception of gunshot sounds based on distance from the player
Improvement: Third-person camera position based on the posture of the player-controlled soldier
Improvement: Grenade throwing animation on the left side of a door
Improvement: Sound when activating the flashlight and laser
Improvement: Text size in tutorials
Improvement: Text size for end-of-mission reward information in the debriefing menu
Improvement: Numerous description texts in various menus
Improvement: Separation between the operator's position within the squad and the equipment used in the insertion menu and the battle plan menu
Fix: Many camouflages on clothing items were applied with parts of the clothing that were supposed to keep their original color
Fix: Snow textures size on plains and mountains in the background
Fix: Rain and snow could not work properly with many weapons on the "Klettgau forest" and "Jin-Shu temple" maps
Fix: The "M1-Wild" firearm did not have the correct dimension in first-person view
Fix: The clothing simulation might not stop properly when activating the battle plan
Fix: Left hand could have a shaking effect in certain situations when using a handgun
Fix: Unwanted display of a tooltip to delete a task
Fix: Several description texts
