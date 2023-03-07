Update 1.42: Camouflage overhaul, rangefinder

Dear Operators,

Update 1.42 is available and it will radically change the customization of your soldiers.

Camouflage overhaul:

A huge amount of work has been done to offer a complete overhaul of the choice of

camouflage for clothing and equipment during operator creation. The result will offer

improved graphics and greater customization options. You can customize your squad

according to your play style, preferences, and combat environment.

In addition, significant improvements have been made to the rendering of camouflage

to make them more realistic and detailed. This will allow you to fully immerse yourself

in the game environment and face your enemies.











Raptor-S rangefinder:

The Raptor-S rangefinder is a distance-measuring device that will allow you to

evaluate the distance between you and your target in real time. You can accurately

estimate the distance of your targets and adjust your weapon settings for unparalleled

accuracy. The Raptor-S rangefinder will be integrated into the scope interface.







Best regards,

Helios

PATCH NOTES:

CONTENT:

Overhaul: Camouflage models for each clothing item

Overhaul: Camouflage models for each weapon

Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Borris XTR III RF"

Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Night Hunter RF"

Addition: Scope with rangefinder "Nvk-8 RF"

Addition: Scope with rangefinder "AD-Two RF"

Addition: All ghillie suits are in a separate category



GAMEPLAY:

Addition: New difficulty option -> No crosshair

Addition: Player can sprint while crouching

Improvement: Placement of multiple objects on the training map

Fix: Some tasks could appear at the top of tall observation towers and could cause errors, particularly when evacuating a hostage

Fix: Enemy might not have been able to hear the gunfire properly

Fix: Mouse speed could be slowed down while using a scope with the laser on

Fix: Third-person camera could not return to its initial position after aiming with a dual sight

Fix: Third-person camera could not return to its initial field of view after aiming with a dual sight

Fix: Third-person camera jerkiness when transitioning between standing and crouching

Fix: Character speed error in third-person view while crawling in a certain direction

Fix: Radio transmission error of enemy position azimuth transmitted by an AI operator

RENDERING:

Addition: Night vision use with a scope is now only visible in the lens

Addition: New equipment icons

Addition: The size of the images is animated according to the options selected in the mission menu.

Addition: The size of the reward type icons is animated according to the XP earned in the mission menu.

Addition: The size of the operator images is animated according to the soldiers chosen for the mission.

Improvement: Brightness of the infrared strobe on operators

Improvement: Overall rendering of fog during bad weather

Improvement: Overall rendering of grain intensity with night vision

Improvement: Operator change menu interface

Improvement: Perception of gunshot sounds based on distance from the player

Improvement: Third-person camera position based on the posture of the player-controlled soldier

Improvement: Grenade throwing animation on the left side of a door

Improvement: Sound when activating the flashlight and laser

Improvement: Text size in tutorials

Improvement: Text size for end-of-mission reward information in the debriefing menu

Improvement: Numerous description texts in various menus

Improvement: Separation between the operator's position within the squad and the equipment used in the insertion menu and the battle plan menu

Fix: Many camouflages on clothing items were applied with parts of the clothing that were supposed to keep their original color

Fix: Snow textures size on plains and mountains in the background

Fix: Rain and snow could not work properly with many weapons on the "Klettgau forest" and "Jin-Shu temple" maps

Fix: The "M1-Wild" firearm did not have the correct dimension in first-person view

Fix: The clothing simulation might not stop properly when activating the battle plan

Fix: Left hand could have a shaking effect in certain situations when using a handgun

Fix: Unwanted display of a tooltip to delete a task

Fix: Several description texts