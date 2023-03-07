 Skip to content

The Last World update for 7 March 2023

v.0.1.784 (07/03/2023)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  1. Now tooltips for buildings that are under building or destruction will not show informational icons (electricity consumption, etc.)
  2. Now, when placing a Web Tower, the Power Grid analysis mode will automatically turn on (provided that it is available)
  3. Localization and text, some edits
  4. Now the tooltip text of the electricity produced by the grid reader will be marked red if it is less than the amount of electricity consumed
  5. Corrected the header of the hints of web readers

Added:

  1. When calling a tooltip for an item, the display of the amount of charge of the Energy Cell of the unit module in the Constructor has been added
  2. Added a new module for the energy cell unit. The new crystalline core energy cell differs from the basic energy cell in that it holds more charge while weighing less.
  3. Added information about the location in which it is located in the tooltips to the resources of the selected location - surface or underground
  4. Added more detailed tooltip for drone slots
  5. Drones section added to Wikipedia
    6) Added German localization (non-professional)

