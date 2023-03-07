v.0.1.784 (07/03/2023)
Changes:
- Now tooltips for buildings that are under building or destruction will not show informational icons (electricity consumption, etc.)
- Now, when placing a Web Tower, the Power Grid analysis mode will automatically turn on (provided that it is available)
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now the tooltip text of the electricity produced by the grid reader will be marked red if it is less than the amount of electricity consumed
- Corrected the header of the hints of web readers
Added:
- When calling a tooltip for an item, the display of the amount of charge of the Energy Cell of the unit module in the Constructor has been added
- Added a new module for the energy cell unit. The new crystalline core energy cell differs from the basic energy cell in that it holds more charge while weighing less.
- Added information about the location in which it is located in the tooltips to the resources of the selected location - surface or underground
- Added more detailed tooltip for drone slots
- Drones section added to Wikipedia
6) Added German localization (non-professional)
