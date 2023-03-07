Animals Arrived at Build Lands!!

That's it guys, a new big update has arrived and now we have several animals in our beloved Build Lands.

Create new islands however you like, add our beloved animals and have a party, whether on the farm or in the forest, here imagination goes beyond!

To add the animals to the creation of the islands, just click on options and see the list of all of them, choose the one you want and that's it, just add!

Again, we'd like to enlist the support of the community to make this game a huge success!

To facilitate communication beyond the forum here at Steam we have our OFFICIAL DISCORD, and social networks, there you can share all your ideas and feedbacks about the game and you will know in advance all the news.

Be sure to follow us on the Steam page, so you'll find out about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game, it is being made with great care!!!

Tell us what you think of the update!!!

And once again, thank you very much!