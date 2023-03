Share · View all patches · Build 10708241 · Last edited 8 March 2023 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy

What's new on the farm?

The new Burger Shop location:

Visit this wooden restaurant with its vibey design and cook up some juicy burgers, crispy fries, spicy chicken wings, and fresh salads.

The upgrade shop returns:

Check out the repaired and improved equipment upgrade shop. You can once again purchase the upgrades you need whenever you want.