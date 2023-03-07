 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

CYBER TENNIS update for 7 March 2023

New Update Version 1.8.1 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 10708227 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via steamstore-a.akamaihd.net
  1. Revised the RANK point system, making it more difficult to maintain points at Master and higher ranks. Also, existing RANK points have been modified to GRANDSLAM+ values.
  2. For Tour RANK and higher players, the difficulty of the racket swing now increases with RANK. Higher ranked players are required to play more accurate shots.
  3. The highest rank title, "LEGEND", has been added, making it very difficult to maintain the LEGEND rank.
  4. Partners and higher level computers have been made a little stronger.
  5. A new character "HAENA" has been added.
  6. The stage bosses have been changed to reflect the addition of new characters.
  7. Changed the initial selection of partners.
  8. Fixed other minor bugs.

Questions, bug reports, requests are here.
https://www.facebook.com/cybertennis.team
https://sidequestvr.com/app/2194/cyber-tennis

Changed files in this update

CYBER TENNIS Content Depot 1474571
  • Loading history…
Depot 1474574
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link