New Update Version 1.8.1 Released!

- Revised the RANK point system, making it more difficult to maintain points at Master and higher ranks. Also, existing RANK points have been modified to GRANDSLAM+ values.
- For Tour RANK and higher players, the difficulty of the racket swing now increases with RANK. Higher ranked players are required to play more accurate shots.
- The highest rank title, "LEGEND", has been added, making it very difficult to maintain the LEGEND rank.
- Partners and higher level computers have been made a little stronger.
- A new character "HAENA" has been added.
- The stage bosses have been changed to reflect the addition of new characters.
- Changed the initial selection of partners.
- Fixed other minor bugs.
