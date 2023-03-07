 Skip to content

Finnish Army Simulator update for 7 March 2023

Week 5 has been released!

Hi everyone!

This is the first content update for FAS which comes with basic training period week 5 content, including bazooka training, frag grenade training, sauna & gym updates and more!


Happy mornings!

