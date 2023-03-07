Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98921

Bug fixes and updates
- Updated trap display images.
- Item [Bullet] now has an upper limit to increase the number of projectiles, and the part exceeding the upper limit will be transformed into an increase in attack power.
- Optimized the delay caused by too many bullets on the client side.
- Fixed the problem that the item illustrations were not displayed completely.
- Fixed the calculation formula of the item [Armor Pack].
- Fixed an issue where the item [Mechanical Core] might not work.
- Fixed the problem that the item [Mechanical Core] will fill up the usage times of the equipment.
- Fixed [Unicorn] sometimes attacking in the opposite direction.
- Fixed the problem that the character [Clown] is in the boss level, after the boss is summoned, the blood bar of the boss is displayed abnormally.
Changed files in this update