 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Portal Dungeon update for 7 March 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.98921

Share · View all patches · Build 10708082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes and updates

  • Updated trap display images.
  • Item [Bullet] now has an upper limit to increase the number of projectiles, and the part exceeding the upper limit will be transformed into an increase in attack power.
  • Optimized the delay caused by too many bullets on the client side.
  • Fixed the problem that the item illustrations were not displayed completely.
  • Fixed the calculation formula of the item [Armor Pack].
  • Fixed an issue where the item [Mechanical Core] might not work.
  • Fixed the problem that the item [Mechanical Core] will fill up the usage times of the equipment.
  • Fixed [Unicorn] sometimes attacking in the opposite direction.
  • Fixed the problem that the character [Clown] is in the boss level, after the boss is summoned, the blood bar of the boss is displayed abnormally.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1679221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link