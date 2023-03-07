Hotfix v0.1.29

Here is a list of changes since v0.1.24:
Fixes
- Fixed a crash when holding Flame Flower while Seed Sieve is in the same location.
- Fixed game freezing on a new day if the player changes tools while fainting.
- Fixed Peppermint withering within 3 cells north of farm pond.
- Fixed creature info incorrectly showing 'not fed' after saving and loading while in same room as the creature.
- Fixed unintended bug: Chance for double drops for Forge.
- Fixed weeds created by creatures disappearing when leaving the farm.
- Fixed crash in Winter when scheduling hangout for following Spring.
Changes
- Added Watercress as a Kelp Fertiliser material.
- Revised initial prompt for Elevator.
- Reworded 'Known Traits' as 'Possible Traits' in the Journal.
- Added more details to crash popup for players who can't easily access the crashlog file.
- The Calendar (in the Profile) now shows the current season + 3 subsequent seasons. Previously, the Calendar only shows up to Winter of the current year.
