Research Story update for 7 March 2023

Hotfix v0.1.29

Last edited by Wendy

Here is a list of changes since v0.1.24:

Fixes

  • Fixed a crash when holding Flame Flower while Seed Sieve is in the same location.
  • Fixed game freezing on a new day if the player changes tools while fainting.
  • Fixed Peppermint withering within 3 cells north of farm pond.
  • Fixed creature info incorrectly showing 'not fed' after saving and loading while in same room as the creature.
  • Fixed unintended bug: Chance for double drops for Forge.
  • Fixed weeds created by creatures disappearing when leaving the farm.
  • Fixed crash in Winter when scheduling hangout for following Spring.

Changes

  • Added Watercress as a Kelp Fertiliser material.
  • Revised initial prompt for Elevator.
  • Reworded 'Known Traits' as 'Possible Traits' in the Journal.
  • Added more details to crash popup for players who can't easily access the crashlog file.
  • The Calendar (in the Profile) now shows the current season + 3 subsequent seasons. Previously, the Calendar only shows up to Winter of the current year.

