Scheduled Server Maintenance 3.7.2023

Greetings Ballers,
We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on March 7, 2023.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
3/7 22:00 ~ 3/8 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
- Battle Pass 2023 Spring Season Part 1
- Shot Feedback System & Vertical Shot Meter
- New MVP Calculation
- Daily Login Board Renewal
- 1/2/3 Mission Event
- New Pet Update
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
Thank you for your continued support.
- 3on3 FreeStyle Team
