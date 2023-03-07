 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 7 March 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance 3.7.2023

Build 10707943

Patchnotes via Steam Community
​Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on March 7, 2023.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
3/7 22:00 ~ 3/8 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  1. Battle Pass 2023 Spring Season Part 1
  2. Shot Feedback System & Vertical Shot Meter
  3. New MVP Calculation
  4. Daily Login Board Renewal
  5. 1/2/3 Mission Event
  6. New Pet Update

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound Content Depot 1292631
