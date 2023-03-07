Scheduled Server Maintenance 3.7.2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10707943 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 09:09:25 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

​Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance

will start on March 7, 2023.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:

3/7 22:00 ~ 3/8 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

Battle Pass 2023 Spring Season Part 1 Shot Feedback System & Vertical Shot Meter New MVP Calculation Daily Login Board Renewal 1/2/3 Mission Event New Pet Update

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.