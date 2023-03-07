Patch Notes 2.09

Game:

After changing the NPC hitbox, you could no longer approach merchants behind their counter in some shops. This is now possible again.

Combat:

The attack range of many smaller monsters has been reduced so that they now have to get closer to the player to strike. This makes it easier to fight with the sabre, especially in the beginning, and of course it also looks more coherent.

Graphics:

Extensive improvement of colours and contrast in many textures. This includes ground, paths, plants, walls and much more. The graphics look more colourful and defined.

The graphics routine for ground cover has been rewritten to prevent young grass plants from looking like "blobs of colour" on the ground field.

The same applies to the snow representation, which is now much softer. This gives more of an impression of an area that is slowly filling up with a blanket of snow.

The colour of the ground cover is now a little more wintry when growing under a blanket of snow.

The performance of the graphics engine has also been slightly improved by the above changes.