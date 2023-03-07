Mean Beans (0.0.14)

Here are the changes for this patch:
- Fixed lobby timer not resetting when trying to start game second time
- Added lobby item ping, player count, and ingame/inlobby text
- Updated leaderboard items size
- Fixed only being to load into public games on create game
- Updated players being able to join mid game, and be put into spectate until next round
- Updated ping on leaderboard
- Fixed game not ending correctly when mid game joiner leaves
- Updated text fonts
- Added keybinds menu to settings
- Fixed creating rooms with 1 extra rounds
- Update network manager
- Refactored savings mechanics
- Fixed players not getting hats if closed client before going back to main menu
- Updated all input actions to use keybind manager
- Fixed flamethrower bug where flame effect would persist through rounds
- Fixed flamethrower bug where flamethrower damage continue to damage players on next round
- Fixed flamethrower bug where flamethrower DOT burn would continue to damage players after respawn
Changed files in this update