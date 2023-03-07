 Skip to content

Mean Beans Playtest update for 7 March 2023

Mean Beans (0.0.14)

7 March 2023

  • Fixed lobby timer not resetting when trying to start game second time
  • Added lobby item ping, player count, and ingame/inlobby text
  • Updated leaderboard items size
  • Fixed only being to load into public games on create game
  • Updated players being able to join mid game, and be put into spectate until next round
  • Updated ping on leaderboard
  • Fixed game not ending correctly when mid game joiner leaves
  • Updated text fonts
  • Added keybinds menu to settings
  • Fixed creating rooms with 1 extra rounds
  • Update network manager
  • Refactored savings mechanics
  • Fixed players not getting hats if closed client before going back to main menu
  • Updated all input actions to use keybind manager
  • Fixed flamethrower bug where flame effect would persist through rounds
  • Fixed flamethrower bug where flamethrower damage continue to damage players on next round
  • Fixed flamethrower bug where flamethrower DOT burn would continue to damage players after respawn

