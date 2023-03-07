 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Roller Drama update for 7 March 2023

Roller Drama Officially Steam Deck Verified! Plus Clear Texts Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10707756 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For this update, we worked on optimizing readability and font quality rendering, which was sub-optimal for Chinese and Japanese fonts.
Now the latter don't rely on fallbacks for missing characters so the overall experience should be better.

Plus, Roller Drama got a "Steam Deck verified" check! Playing matches on a Steam Deck should be even better.

Also, a host of little fixes and improvements:

  • Little fix when opening and closing meta panels.
  • Clearer icons for selecting and deselecting special actions in matches.
  • Fixed order of card selection in matches.
  • Fixed a bug when opening the Mental State panel and then attempting to close it with "B" on the controller.

Last but not least, a sale is now running, and the Spring one is not far too...

Changed files in this update

Depot 1293421
  • Loading history…
Depot 1293423
  • Loading history…
Depot 1293424
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link