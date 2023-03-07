Roller Drama Officially Steam Deck Verified! Plus Clear Texts Update

For this update, we worked on optimizing readability and font quality rendering, which was sub-optimal for Chinese and Japanese fonts.

Now the latter don't rely on fallbacks for missing characters so the overall experience should be better.

Plus, Roller Drama got a "Steam Deck verified" check! Playing matches on a Steam Deck should be even better.

Also, a host of little fixes and improvements:

Little fix when opening and closing meta panels.

Clearer icons for selecting and deselecting special actions in matches.

Fixed order of card selection in matches.

Fixed a bug when opening the Mental State panel and then attempting to close it with "B" on the controller.

Last but not least, a sale is now running, and the Spring one is not far too...