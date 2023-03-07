 Skip to content

Bunny Eureka update for 7 March 2023

Added modular building for the bunny's temple.

Last edited by Wendy

Fixed some UI bugs.

Has it been a long time since the last update?
I often think of some interesting features and try to add them, but because I haven't done it before, I can't estimate the development time accurately.
Sometimes it takes several attempts to find the right direction, which takes more time. After writing games by myself, I understand why game releases are often delayed.

This time, I added a modular house module that allows you to click and change the appearance.
I am not very satisfied with the current result. Maybe later, if I think of a better implementation method, I will modify it again.

Thank you for your support.

