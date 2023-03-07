Patch Notes Mar. 7th | Adjustments and new cards

Adjustment of Immortal Fate:

Battle Experience (Wu Xingzhi, initial Immortal Fate): cancel 2 chances of extra exchange cards at the beginning.

Flame of life (Yan Chen, Foundation Phase Immortal Fate): add 1 more Cul. when choosing this one.

Fire Flame Blade (Yan Xue, Foundation Phase Immortal Fate): Add an addtional effect: You will always trigger the Injured effect.

Card Adjustment:

Gourd of Leisurely (Wu Xingzhi, Virtuoso Phase Immortal Fate): Add 3/5/7 HP when using this card.

Metal Spirit - Vigorous (Mu Hu, Immortality Phase Immortal Fate): ATK 7/13/19 → 6/12/18

Earth Spirit - Landslide (Mu Hu, Incarnation Phase Immortal Fate): 6/12/12 → 8/15/15

Water Spirit - Spring Rain (Hua Qinrui, Immortality Phase Immortal Fate): Max HP +8/14/20 → Max HP +6/12/18

Overcome with each otheer (Du Lingyuan, Immortality Phase Immortal Fate): add 1 more Qi

Spirit Cat Chaos Sword (Lin Xiaoyue, Immortality Phase Immortal Fate): The basic ATK times from 1 → 2/3/4. You can make additional attack by remain cards in your hand.(Up to 3, same as before, up to 5/6/7 attacks in total)

Metal Spirit Formation: Penetrate+4; Continuous Whenever you play a 'Metal Spirit' card, add 1/2/3 Penetrate.

Burst Sword (): Cost 1 Qi, 11/13/15 ATK. Injured: Opponent loses 1/2/3 Qi.

New Fortunes:

Bow of Hunting Owl: Cost 2 Qi, 12 ATK. Injured: Apply 4 stacks of Entangled.

Entangled:

Debuff. With this Debuff, you cannot trigger [Chase]. At the end of your turn, remove one stack of Entangled.

Because this is an Debuff, it could be neutralized by Exorcism Elixir, Hexproof and other effects. There is a chance that the effect of the Splash Ink will be randomly applied to the opponent.