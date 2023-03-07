 Skip to content

Joon Shining update for 7 March 2023

Small patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10707641 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed level skip bug on level1-13
-fixed issue with menus not responding to cursor in story scenes. Now you can’t open the menu in story scenes. Problem solved

