 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mega Demon Blaster update for 7 March 2023

Update notes 7th of March 2023, v 0.9.24

Share · View all patches · Build 10707602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small update to Upgrade selection in the "random" mode selection screen, you can now directly press A to select the upgrade as your choice and no longer need to go to the select button.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1994301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link