Patch 0.0.45a - 7th of March 2023

Change Log
Aurum Lux now guides the players towards The Keep
The Keep portal text now also has a guiding arrow
The Keep is now a guaranteed spawn as a neighbouring tile to the spawn tile
Game Summary now shows last four damage taken sources
Added confirm dialog prompt when hitting Back to Menu from in-game pause menu
Added new vegetation to menu scene and outskirts
Added a lot more variation to Outskirt's base terrain texturing
Fixed an issue where hero selection would show the wrong hero model when selecting "previous hero"
LifeStealPool progress bar now attaches correctly to the HealthBar dependant of resolution
Unlock progress now correctly shows state names from code instead of profile
Selected Permanent Upgrade can now be purchased using Interact button (South Button/F) if Back button is not highlighted
Some in-world texts no longer end up behind inventory and Map
Enemy prestiges now correctly show an X/Y counter all the way until 20th prestige
Increased size of Status area in order to fit more total experience digits
Fixed an issue where boss names would not fit correctly in the Enemy Encyclopedia
Fixed a bug where character aim would no longer target the ground in the Corrupted Priest Crypt
Added Discord link in menu
Changed files in this update