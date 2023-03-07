Patch 0.0.45a - 7th of March 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10707557 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 10:09:29 UTC by Wendy

Change Log

Aurum Lux now guides the players towards The Keep

The Keep portal text now also has a guiding arrow

The Keep is now a guaranteed spawn as a neighbouring tile to the spawn tile

Game Summary now shows last four damage taken sources

Added confirm dialog prompt when hitting Back to Menu from in-game pause menu

Added new vegetation to menu scene and outskirts

Added a lot more variation to Outskirt's base terrain texturing

Fixed an issue where hero selection would show the wrong hero model when selecting "previous hero"

LifeStealPool progress bar now attaches correctly to the HealthBar dependant of resolution

Unlock progress now correctly shows state names from code instead of profile

Selected Permanent Upgrade can now be purchased using Interact button (South Button/F) if Back button is not highlighted

Some in-world texts no longer end up behind inventory and Map

Enemy prestiges now correctly show an X/Y counter all the way until 20th prestige

Increased size of Status area in order to fit more total experience digits

Fixed an issue where boss names would not fit correctly in the Enemy Encyclopedia

Fixed a bug where character aim would no longer target the ground in the Corrupted Priest Crypt

Added Discord link in menu