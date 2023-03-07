Minor 0.1.7

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu
Break Fixes
- Testing small fixes for lag as we rewrite some of our existing systems for the big lag fix
- Testing a more solid fix for the Orc Warrior's ability
Player Unit Changes
Demon
- Fixed Fire Elemental base and + description
Map Changes
Map 5
- Fixed Boss 1 ability
Warrior Changes
Dwarf
- Buff to Fall Speed
Demon
- Minor Buff to Damage
UI Changes
- Fixed Warrior Ability Scaling Damage text cutting off
- Fixed Unit Names cutting off on the Army List and Card Shop
- Fixed some Explosion effects not visually showing for multiple Units/Bosses
Changed files in this update