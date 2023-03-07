 Skip to content

Castle Warriors update for 7 March 2023

Minor 0.1.7

Build 10707554

Patchnotes via Steam Community

this version number should show in the bottom left of your Main Menu

Break Fixes

  • Testing small fixes for lag as we rewrite some of our existing systems for the big lag fix
  • Testing a more solid fix for the Orc Warrior's ability

Player Unit Changes
Demon

  • Fixed Fire Elemental base and + description

Map Changes
Map 5

  • Fixed Boss 1 ability

Warrior Changes
Dwarf

  • Buff to Fall Speed

Demon

  • Minor Buff to Damage

UI Changes

  • Fixed Warrior Ability Scaling Damage text cutting off
  • Fixed Unit Names cutting off on the Army List and Card Shop
  • Fixed some Explosion effects not visually showing for multiple Units/Bosses

You can always find the patch notes posted in our Discord

