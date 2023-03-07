The Tech Update

Hello everyone!

As discussed in our latest Slormite Chronicles, I've been working on various aspects of how the Controller behaves, both in menus and in game. Both were causing some frustration and a rework was much needed.

This update introduces major changes to our controller support but I also took the chance to work on other technical and / or quality of life features so everyone has something to look for in this update.

So here goes!

Controller Rework

Controller Aim Assist:

Reworked the Auto-Aim system to be much more efficient.

The Auto-Aim should now accurately follow the direction of the ground cursor.

The Auto-Aim should no longer aim for enemies behind walls.

As a result, switching between targets should be much MUCH easier.

When moving with the Left Stick, the system should aim for pretty much any relevant target nearby in front of you. When using the Right Stick, you will be able to more accurately pick a direction FROM the enemy currently being targetted. If you don't like that behavior, I've also added two other options for you to choose from:

"Aim Assist" Setting:

Added an Aim Assist Setting with 3 options:

Auto Aim: (Default option) Use the Right Stick to navigate between targets.

Semi-Free: Use the Right Stick to Aim. Your aim will adjust to a relevant target in the direction you're aiming.

Free: Use the Right Stick to Aim. No Help.

Toggle "Aim Assist":

Added a Bindable Option called "Toggle Aim Assist" that I encourage you to set to R3 (R3 used to be Toggle Enemy Life Bars by default): Toggle Aim Assist will switch from your chosen Aim Assist setting to "Free" and back to your previous choice when you press R3 again.

Visual Feedback

A Locked Target will now glow with a more distinct stroke and the back of its lifebar will change.

When a Target is locked, the ground cursor will change color.

User Interface:

The Left stick can now be used to move a newly added cursor around menus and select any button or hover over any kind of tooltip. This should make the navigation much MUCH smoother.

I've also fixed a couple of weird behaviors:

Ancestral Tree Menu: Moving the Tree now takes stick sensitivity into account.

Ancestral Tree Menu: You can now properly refund Ancestral Legacy choices with a controller.

Inventory: Enabled Stick/Pad Navigation to Slorm Reapers, Thumbs and pretty much any button.

Inventory: You can now add/remove Traits 10 by 10 by holding RB.

Inventory: You should now be able to navigate through the Slorm Reapers menu without issues.

Inventory: You should now be able to properly close Reaper Runes / Ultimatums notifications with the A button.

The Great Forge: You can now hover over Challenges Effects and Rewards.

Expeditions: Now that everything is clickable, the default button to start Expeditions is now Y instead of A (used to click on things).

Bonus:

Button Faces can now be customized between X-Box / PlayStation or Nintendo Switch.

Various Additions

Font Sizes:

Added new Font Sizes called "Biggerer" and "Biggest" which are bigger than the "Bigger" font size.

Search Bars:

Added a Search Function to Skills, Attributes and Slorm Reapers.

The Search Bar in the Ancestral Legacy menu has been moved to the top right out of consistency.

Mouse / Keyboard

You can now bind Side Mouse Buttons (up to 2).

FPS

Added a "Target FPS" setting with 4 options: 30, 60 (default), 120 and Uncapped.

This was heavily requested, so here goes.

I haven't been able to test those options on proper hardware, so please let me know if everything is working properly. When playing above 60 FPS, you may notice elements going slower or faster than usual. If you do, please let met know.

UltraWide Support

Added 21:9 support to The Slormancer.

The following resolutions are now available:

2560 x 1080

3440 x 1440

Same as FPS, I haven't been able to test those options on proper hardware, so please let me know if everything is working properly. You may find some UI elements in the wrong places, or unable to click on some buttons.

Zoom

Added a Zoom setting that allows you to zoom in by 25% and zoom out by 25% (via mouse wheel or via the Settings Menu). It should feel better for people unconfortable with our current level of zoom without breaking the experience.

Bug Fixes

And here are a couple of bug fixes that I've managed to squeeze in before today.

Act 4:

Minimap sizes should fit better.

Arnaldow, The Scarecrow, should no longer stop targetting you when you move too far.

Chaining missions should no longer cause an inappropriate "Time Played" to be displayed on the Victory screen.

Various:

Influence should now be properly displayed on the Victory screen (there was a small difference due to Influence Gain stats).

Victory Screen should now properly display Flasks and Books destroyed in The Mage Academy (major bug!).

When using Bryan's Portal, "Next Floor" should be displayed, instead of "Next Mission", when applicable.

The number of possible Reforges displayed at the Blacksmith for Masteries, Reaper Affinity and Attributes should now be the correct values.

Crashes:

Fixed a Crash when clicking on Flawless Defense occuring in Chinese.

That's about it!

Let us know what you think.