MIR4 update for 7 March 2023

Temporary Maintenance - March 7th

Build 10707350

Patchnotes via Steam Community

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We will be conducting temporary maintenance to fix the known issue after the update maintenance conducted on March 7th.

Please kindly understand that you can't access the game during the maintenance.

■ Maintenance Schedule
-ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2023, 4:00 pm ~ 5:30 pm
-INMENA(UTC+3): Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2023, 2:00 pm ~ 3:30 pm
-EU(UTC+2): Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2023, 10:00 am ~ 11:30 am
-SA(UTC-3): Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2023, 5:00 am ~ 6:30 am
-NA(UTC-4): Tuesday, Mar. 07, 2023, 4:00 am ~ 5:30 am

■ Target Platforms

  • PC(Xsolla)/Steam/Galaxy Store
    ※Patch will be implemented on AppStore/Google PlayStore/AppGallery versions as soon as the store review gets passed.

■ Maintenance Target

  • ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

■ Scheduled Fixes
-The issue that some skill castings and the following character motion has not been normally performed
-Improvement on skill description of the 'Backflow' in the Spanish language setting.

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.
※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.
※ You can't access the game during maintenance.
※ We will open the servers in order.

We will do our best to provide stable service.

Thank you.

