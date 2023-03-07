 Skip to content

Metal Heads update for 7 March 2023

HOTFIX: More crash fixes

Metal Heads update for 7 March 2023

VERSION: SALTY SNOW #1.27.1

This hotfix should fix some issues that were occurring within Unreal Engine 4 that were resulting in Metal Heads crashing.

Both the full and demo version have been updated.

ROCK ON!

