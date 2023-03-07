HOTFIX: More crash fixes

VERSION: SALTY SNOW #1.27.1
This hotfix should fix some issues that were occurring within Unreal Engine 4 that were resulting in Metal Heads crashing.
Both the full and demo version have been updated.
ROCK ON!
