Lockes The Thief update for 7 March 2023

Another Lil Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10707184 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone! I just now patched the game again. Now it knows when you are using a keyboard or XBox controller. Sorry no Playstation or Nintendo controller UIs. Also I fixed an error with the inventory window and the camera moving into certain views when reading signs. Give it a whirl!

