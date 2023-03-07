Hey everyone! I just now patched the game again. Now it knows when you are using a keyboard or XBox controller. Sorry no Playstation or Nintendo controller UIs. Also I fixed an error with the inventory window and the camera moving into certain views when reading signs. Give it a whirl!
Lockes The Thief update for 7 March 2023
Another Lil Patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
