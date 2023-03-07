 Skip to content

Boo Men update for 7 March 2023

Update: Liminal Spaces

Update: Liminal Spaces

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This content update brings a new map which features a variety of liminal spaces -hence the name!
There might be some tricks in this map to throw you off your burglar game, so be weary of your surroundings!

This map also comes with two new related masks and some minor gameplay adjustments and bug fixes.

I still might make additions to this map, but I promise the next one will be a size small! The next update I plan on focusing more around quality of life and adding more to the gameplay itself!

Note: If you lost any money or may have corrupted a save in a previous update, please pm me in discord and I will correct it!

