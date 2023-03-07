- Added: FlappyBird3000 game using Ring Game Engine for 2D Games
-- See folder PWCT/applications/flappybird3000
- Added: Over 40 samples for using RayLib game programming library
-- See folder PWCT/Applications/UsingRayLib
- Correct position when drawing new form designer controls if the main window is moved
Programming Without Coding Technology 2.0 update for 7 March 2023
PWCT 2.0 Rev. 2023.03.07
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update