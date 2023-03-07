CLAIRE'S QUEST - PATCH 0.25.2

We've got even more content for you guys! We haven't been able to bundle them together in as large or as frequent patch drops as we'd hoped, but we're still doing our best to get you content updates as we can. Real world events, both globally and individual, have affected members of our team, and well development is moving forward, we will be reviewing our scheduled patch cycle schedules, as that might help us get you guys a better and more accurate idea of when to expect patches in the future.

CLAIRE'S QUEST VERSION SERIES 0.25.2 CHANGELOG

0.25.2

• The Rivermont route of the Prologue has now been finalized – failing to complete this route will cause the gameover event to trigger after the third day in Rivermont.

• New scene – the Fall of Rivermont (Claire PoV), part of the Main Questline if you go through the Rivermont route in the Prologue. This is a gameover scene that is automatically unlocked once you complete the Prologue (any route).

• Quest Journal has been updated with descriptions for all Rivermont sidequests.

• New major quest – “A Mother’s Pain” – part of the Main Questline if you did not go through the Rivermont route in the Prologue. Otherwise, this quest will be skipped

• New scene – the Nightmare – part of the new “A Mother’s Pain” quest. This is a gameover scene that is also unlockable in the Menagerie part of the Gallery

• New “Mother’s PoV” version of three scenes – Fall of Rivermont, Pigman Imprisonment, and Marie x Pigboss – all part of the “A Mother’s Pain” Main Quest. Not yet in Gallery.

• Lore change – the Noirwoods have been retconned out of the Five Families, replaced by the Twyne family (which will feature in the upcoming Sisters of Fertility quest, “Taming The Shrew”). Existing CG will be reskinned and reused later.

• Lore change – the events leading to the fall of Black Rock Pass as told by Lord Bertrand have been edited slightly to make more sequential sense since we are now going back to tell the Continent’s/Kingdom’s story.

• Lore change – Rathpike’s history and general Isles history as well as world history overview slightly altered to make more sense for how the Isles developed into their current states

• Large Gemstones from the Thieves Questline now working as intended with proper lockpicking blockers; Large Emerald back-added to the Lighthouse of Valos.

• Answering Lion’s initial queries in the start of the Mercenary Questline will now add attribute rewards.

• The bugged map leading out of the Rocks has been removed.