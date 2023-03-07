PATCH NOTES 1.4.8 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!
The Doctor is here!
I'm paying close attention to your feedback!
PATCH NOTES
[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]
- Improved Character movement while using the Gamepad Analog. Now it should work smoothly just like the D-Pad and Keyboard WASD.
If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.
I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!
I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!
Would you like to take another pill, Catherine?
