PATCH NOTES 1.4.8 IS OUT!

Hello Survivors!

The Doctor is here!

I'm paying close attention to your feedback!

PATCH NOTES

[ BUGFIX, IMPROVEMENTS AND OPTIMIZATIONS ]

- Improved Character movement while using the Gamepad Analog. Now it should work smoothly just like the D-Pad and Keyboard WASD.

If you are experiencing issues, Please let me know.

I'm working hard to make this game perfect for me and you all!

I want you to have the BEST EXPERIENCE in my game!

Would you like to take another pill, Catherine?