Update 0.5.10: SHATTERED

Hello.

It's been a couple of months, so here's a couple of months of updates! Lots of small QOL fixes can be found below, such as holding shift on the Pause screen for additional options, but there are some major additions to the game you probably wouldn't have guessed would ever be added. That's right, you can now shatter to pieces right in the middle of a game. But don't worry, there are plenty of ways to practice, get better, and show those mean bullets you came to dance.

In fact, I had more to say about shattering than could fit here, so please read through this Shatter FAQ if you have any questions. I hope you enjoy it!

I also might have mentioned some "bangers" arriving a month ago, which you've surely noticed are absent from the game. Rest assured they will arrive in a later update. They need a little more time in the creator oven. Thanks for being patient!

♥Bean

changelog 0.5.10

Gameplay

Added shatter / health system (shatter FAQ here)

Added heatmap to Shattered and Results screens (hover to preview audio, click to practice)

Added practice points to all levels in main game

Added , and . for choosing practice points

Added results animation skipping. Press any key or click

Changed center enemy to push out player in progress movement challenge

Fixed squash direction of player in vert movement challenge

Fixed header reading invisible line breaks

Fixed lasers not colliding with updated shield radius

Fixed blank practice points displaying an empty text box

Fixed clears not firing when in pause/unpause animations

Fixed invisible center enemy having a hitbox during intro animation

Fixed invisible center enemy pushing player outwards with progress movement active

Fixed shadow clones being able to collide with domes

Fixed erroneous-looking pixels in shadow challenge icon

Editor

Added obey stops to advanced bullet deck

Added undo/redo buttons (and ctrl+z/y), removed other defunct buttons. Undo is still WIP, use at your own risk

Added functionality to all remaining tool buttons (and removed some, too)

Added select all by type button to Extras toolbar

Added transparency support for outline color

New Project: Added more checks to prevent folders from opening

New Project: Added error message if project already exists

Changed Stop to be its own extra (stop clears from 0.5.3 are converted automatically)

Changed stop event icon to be consistent with others

Changed bullets back to not animating as gravity affects them

Changed text extra input box to match selected font

Separated OOB and ignore border into 2 things

Color window: Fixed invert color when non-color1 is active overriding that slot with color1

Fixed reset anchor value not updating input box

Fixed survive rewind button not having its own tool tip

Fixed dynamic event view not updating when reversing event anchor values

Fixed clear events sometimes firing multiple times

Fixed text wrapping of [exclude enemies] input box

Fixed softlock when canceling the load xml window when current project is unsaved

Fixed dome inconsistent dome thickness between preview and fullsize game windows

Fixed wrong x values for placing/dragging markers on ultrawide monitors

Fixed visual offset of waveform in timeline

Updated [set prefab trim to playhead] icon to match the playhead better

Improved performance when selecting all

Changed various input text boxes to not display rich text

Fixed not being able to paste bullet markers in prefabs

Level Select

Added collision mod: choose between zen, shatterproof, or fragile (1 hit death, oh boy!)

Added better coloring when hovering over a level with a transparent outline color

Changed "classic" tag to appear on all legacy levels

Changed mod window hover sfx to play uniquely to prevent overloading

Changed powerup button hover sfx to change in pitch

"---" displayed for unfinished level that's been played

Fixed odd behavior when holding shift and selecting a level

Fixed unlocking level/difficulty sfx being muffled

Fixed folder music not looping

Fixed wrong powerup colors shown when selecting blast/shield

Fixed hovering over non-focused level switching to unreadable white text

Removed "new!" in score position of level buttons

Misc