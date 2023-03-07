 Skip to content

Dreadful River update for 7 March 2023

v0.4.126.0

Share · View all patches · Build 10706718 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.4.126.0 ( March 7 - 2023 )

  • Reduced landscape texture complexity to avoid checker pattern generation
  • Closed most holes in landscape mesh
  • Tab key no longer switches focus of viewport
  • Another bunch of level streaming bugfixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1807361
