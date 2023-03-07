v0.4.126.0 ( March 7 - 2023 )
- Reduced landscape texture complexity to avoid checker pattern generation
- Closed most holes in landscape mesh
- Tab key no longer switches focus of viewport
- Another bunch of level streaming bugfixes
