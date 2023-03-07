Hotfix: March 6

Two bugs fixed in this one:
-
Albino deer kills not registering. Everything should be working normally now. Please let me know if they are not.
-
Fixed a graphical issue with the deer meter going outside of its frame.
More to come!
