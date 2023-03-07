 Skip to content

Public Land Hunter update for 7 March 2023

Hotfix: March 6

Last edited by Wendy

Two bugs fixed in this one:

  1. Albino deer kills not registering. Everything should be working normally now. Please let me know if they are not.

  2. Fixed a graphical issue with the deer meter going outside of its frame.

More to come!

