Build of the Week Season 11

We recently concluded our eleventh season of Build of the Week with a chaotic build from SideFX. Each build this season has displayed a drastically different character, from the end-game annihilation of Jungroan's Creeping Frost build to the mind bending mechanical monstrosity of Ifnjeff's Hydrosphere build. Build of the Week is all about showcasing the community's creative characters, and Season 11 has certainly not disappointed! If you missed an episode or want to see them again, check out all the episodes from Season 11 below!
Episode 1: Palsteron's Static Strike and Shockwave Slayer
Episode 2: CheapBunny's Artillery Ballista Deadeye
Episode 3: Conner Converse's Manabond Hierophant
Episode 4: Ifnjeff's Spell Echo Hydrosphere
Episode 5: Jungroan's Nimis Creeping Frost
Episode 6: SideFX's Impending Doom Occultist
Looking for more? Check out the archive of builds on our playlist on Youtube here!
Thanks for watching, see you next time!
Changed files in this update