Hey guys! Krayfishkarl here and welcome to another Droplet: States of Matter update! Early access 1.24.1 is now available! This is an optimization patch which effectively cuts the game's overall file size by half. I've also included several minor quality of life updates and fixes.

The bulk of the game's file size was actually the marketplace textures used throughout the game. I compressed them from 2048 x 2048 to 512 x 512. This results in some overall improved performance, especially on low end machines.

In addition, new settings to the options menu have been added. The option to enable Steam Deck button prompts has been added though official Steam Deck verification is still pending. Until then, if you choose to play Droplet: States of Matter on the Steam Deck, these button options are available if you so choose.

That's all for now! And with that, thank you for following the development of Droplet: States of Matter!

Patch Notes

Optimization

Improved texture compression. This reduces the overall file size of the game by more than half.

Removed some unused files.

Gameplay

Removed Tree Frogs from Waterworks and Cretaceous Caldera. (Dev note: These mechanics were a little too one-off and felt out of place following the rework of Autumn Hills and Borealis Vista.)

Made it slightly easier to jump from the water during Abyssal Fissure’s artifact challenge.

Graphics

Updated some texture tiling throughout the game.

Small graphical improvements to Abyssal Fissure.

Updated Abyssal Fissure with a new thematically appropriate enemy.

Fixed an oversight where some coral in the underwater levels was the wrong color.

Audio

New music for Toxic Bog.

Menus