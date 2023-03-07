Update #5 Chapter 3 New Boss and Related Plot

What's New:
- A new boss of Chapter 3 in Ascension difficulty and related new dialogs and ending. (We tried a fresh new boss battle and hope you will enjoy it!)
Changes to Content:
- Optimize the actions list of enemy detail UI.
- In the Dragon Knight boss battle, the dragon in the second stage will keep unattackable.
- Add some tips on finish a run.
- The "Demon Barrier" is renamed as "Demonic Filth".
- Chaos Option: The price of upgrades has been raised for Witch Random Upgrade 2 cards.
Bug Fixe:
- In Ascension difficulty, the second stage of the red dragon did not improve the ATK.
Next update:
New Character:Electric Mage
