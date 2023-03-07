 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In Fantaland update for 7 March 2023

Update #5 Chapter 3 New Boss and Related Plot

Share · View all patches · Build 10706605 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's New:

  • A new boss of Chapter 3 in Ascension difficulty and related new dialogs and ending. (We tried a fresh new boss battle and hope you will enjoy it!)

Changes to Content:

  • Optimize the actions list of enemy detail UI.
  • In the Dragon Knight boss battle, the dragon in the second stage will keep unattackable.
  • Add some tips on finish a run.
  • The "Demon Barrier" is renamed as "Demonic Filth".
  • Chaos Option: The price of upgrades has been raised for Witch Random Upgrade 2 cards.

Bug Fixe:

  • In Ascension difficulty, the second stage of the red dragon did not improve the ATK.

Next update:

New Character:Electric Mage

Changed files in this update

Depot 1266431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link