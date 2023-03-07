Demo Version is Now Available!

Dear Potential Contractors!

Cygnus Enterprises is excited to welcome you to your new life on Mytilus! While moving to a new planet is certainly a thrilling prospect, we're also keenly aware that some of you might want to take your new life for a test drive before fully committing.

To better meet your needs, we're happy to announce that we've released a demo to help you get a feel for what life in Mytilus is really like! Enjoy 3 Story Missions with about 1 hour of gameplay for free, and get a feel for life as a contractor for Cygnus Enterprises! And not only that, get your contract settled with a 20% discount for the upcoming week!

Thanks for reading!

Best,

Team Miaozi