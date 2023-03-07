 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cygnus update for 7 March 2023

Demo Version is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10706323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Potential Contractors!

Cygnus Enterprises is excited to welcome you to your new life on Mytilus! While moving to a new planet is certainly a thrilling prospect, we're also keenly aware that some of you might want to take your new life for a test drive before fully committing.

To better meet your needs, we're happy to announce that we've released a demo to help you get a feel for what life in Mytilus is really like! Enjoy 3 Story Missions with about 1 hour of gameplay for free, and get a feel for life as a contractor for Cygnus Enterprises! And not only that, get your contract settled with a 20% discount for the upcoming week!

Thanks for reading! If you'd like to connect with us and get regular updates on Cygnus Enterprises, please follow us on Twitter @Cygnus_Game, and if you'd like to join our growing community join our Discord.

Best,
Team Miaozi

Changed depots in qabranch01 branch

View more data in app history for build 10706323
Depot 1963521
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link