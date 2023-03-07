 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Papers, Please update for 7 March 2023

Version 1.4.9 - Engine Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10706289 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.4.9 is a technical update to "Papers, Please" that transitions the underlying engine from Haxe/OpenFL to Haxe/Unity. This is a major change that will hopefully fix a number of systemic issues that have been building up over the years on modern OSes and hardware.

In addition to the engine change, some small logic, localization, graphic, sound, etc issues have been fixed. If you see something that looks broken, please report it in the comments or through https://3909.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

There is no new game content in this update.

A brief changelist:

  • Engine converted to use Unity
  • Many small bug fixes
  • Added Korean, Turkish, and Czech localizations

The full changelist (everything from 1.2.76 to 1.4.9.x):
https://3909.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360053256073-Version-Changelist

Some more details on this update's beta period:
store.steampowered.com/news/app/239030/view/3483000339649202293

If you run into problems and I'm not quick enough to fix them, the previous build will remain available on the legacy-64 Legacy 64-bit build (1.2.76) branch.

Changed files in this update

Papers, Please Windows Depot 239031
  • Loading history…
Papers, Please OSX Depot 239032
  • Loading history…
Papers, Please Linux Depot 239033
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link