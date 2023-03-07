Version 1.4.9 - Engine Update

Version 1.4.9 is a technical update to "Papers, Please" that transitions the underlying engine from Haxe/OpenFL to Haxe/Unity. This is a major change that will hopefully fix a number of systemic issues that have been building up over the years on modern OSes and hardware.

In addition to the engine change, some small logic, localization, graphic, sound, etc issues have been fixed. If you see something that looks broken, please report it in the comments or through https://3909.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/requests/new

A brief changelist:

Engine converted to use Unity

Many small bug fixes

Added Korean, Turkish, and Czech localizations

The full changelist (everything from 1.2.76 to 1.4.9.x):

https://3909.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360053256073-Version-Changelist

Some more details on this update's beta period:

store.steampowered.com/news/app/239030/view/3483000339649202293

If you run into problems and I'm not quick enough to fix them, the previous build will remain available on the legacy-64 Legacy 64-bit build (1.2.76) branch.