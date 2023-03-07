Annihilation Challenges

Challenges have been added to the ladder mode! Upon completion of the story in ladder mode, you will unlock the challenges section. As of now, there is just one section, based on the AJ7 junkyard. On top of that, the AJ7 junkyard has been redesigned to be bigger and more suitable for vehicle combat. The original area is still there, it's just expanded on. I plan to add to this later down the road! Will keep you posted!