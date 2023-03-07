 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 7 March 2023

Annihilation Challenges

Share · View all patches · Build 10706249 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Challenges have been added to the ladder mode! Upon completion of the story in ladder mode, you will unlock the challenges section. As of now, there is just one section, based on the AJ7 junkyard. On top of that, the AJ7 junkyard has been redesigned to be bigger and more suitable for vehicle combat. The original area is still there, it's just expanded on. I plan to add to this later down the road! Will keep you posted!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2077991
  • Loading history…
Depot 2268760
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link