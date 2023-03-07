Update Notes - 7th March - Edinburgh-Glasgow Post-release Patch

Hello folks - please find below the post-release improvements to ScotRail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow, which should be making their way to you in the next couple of hours.

These cover improvements to the Class 385, as well as the route itself, based on your feedback. There are also a couple of additional patches to improve West Cornwall Local scenery.

Scotrail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow

Class 385 Setup Changes:

Updated Brake responsiveness, improving air brake performance and making stopping easier

Increased responsiveness of the CPBC when using hotkeys

Moved Contact Signaller function to the GSMR phone for consistency with other TSW trains

AI to Player and vice versa handover is now working correctly

Train-wide doors can no longer be opened while the AI is driving

Master key is now present after reloading from a Save

Master key now has a turning animation

Passenger overcrowding and incorrect orientations have been resolved

External right cab door key is now accessible

All external keys now animate correctly

Added Camera View specifically for the TMS

Removed cameras from trailers / passenger "headout"

Class 385 Audio fixes:

Running sounds updated

Wind noise occluded

Improved general audio mix

Removed chime

Updated audio occlusion

Fixed traction and braking issues

Improved transitions for traction motor notch volumes

Implemented inverter-related audio fx

Updated track joint sounds

Improved volumes of running and traction motor sounds

(Note: as mentioned, sourcing the base audio will require a recording trip. We are in discussions with ScotRail around organising this, so these improvements are all using the existing audio).

Class 385 Art Changes:

Added caution tape to inside of guard panel door

Updated door button graphics to reflect the proper graphics

Added inner axle hubs that connect the axles to the bogie frames

Updated the first-class livery

Added Gaelic branding to the pantograph unit

Added pantograph sparks

Gameplay and Infrastructure changes:

Improved expected station stop timings for timetable services

Added Edinburgh Park stop to Dunblane services

Fixed routing for depot moves to/from Queen Street

Fixed signal emissives

Added missing Neutral Section signage

Added missing car stop markers to Haymarket

Fixed long wait times for red lights to clear on certain services, (e.g. service 1R27).

Fixed 5R33-1 going into wrong siding to park up at night.

Timetable timing changes so that everything is to the nearest 30 seconds or minute.

Route changes:

Changed station lighting to be triggered by environmental light brightness, rather than at a specific time.

Improved darkness of tunnels along the route

Added additional lighting to Edinburgh Waverley and the surrounding area

Updated lighting at Eastfield Depot

Updated lighting at Queen St Station

Fixed missing sections of OHLE along the route

Updated a station footbridge to add missing underside panelling

Updated sign on Linlithgow station to be correct

Player can no longer climb through railing at Haymarket station.

Rain will no longer pass through shelter rooves at Edinburgh Park.

Station platforms will now get wet when it’s raining.

Tweaked ballast colours to be more red

Footstep audio improvements.

Implemented one o'clock gun at Edinburgh Castle

You can now properly cycle between cabs using ‘CTRL’ and ‘=/-‘ keys.

West Cornwall Local

General scenery tweaks and improvements across route, including remodelling of Truro Cathedral

Class 37

Brakes are automatically set to VAC or AIR as suitable



As ever, please allow 24 hours for these updates to make their way to you before submitting a Support ticket

