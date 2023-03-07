Update Notes - 7th March - Edinburgh-Glasgow Post-release Patch

Hello folks - please find below the post-release improvements to ScotRail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow, which should be making their way to you in the next couple of hours.
These cover improvements to the Class 385, as well as the route itself, based on your feedback. There are also a couple of additional patches to improve West Cornwall Local scenery.
Scotrail Express: Edinburgh-Glasgow
Class 385 Setup Changes:
- Updated Brake responsiveness, improving air brake performance and making stopping easier
- Increased responsiveness of the CPBC when using hotkeys
- Moved Contact Signaller function to the GSMR phone for consistency with other TSW trains
- AI to Player and vice versa handover is now working correctly
- Train-wide doors can no longer be opened while the AI is driving
- Master key is now present after reloading from a Save
- Master key now has a turning animation
- Passenger overcrowding and incorrect orientations have been resolved
- External right cab door key is now accessible
- All external keys now animate correctly
- Added Camera View specifically for the TMS
- Removed cameras from trailers / passenger "headout"
Class 385 Audio fixes:
- Running sounds updated
- Wind noise occluded
- Improved general audio mix
- Removed chime
- Updated audio occlusion
- Fixed traction and braking issues
- Improved transitions for traction motor notch volumes
- Implemented inverter-related audio fx
- Updated track joint sounds
- Improved volumes of running and traction motor sounds
- (Note: as mentioned, sourcing the base audio will require a recording trip. We are in discussions with ScotRail around organising this, so these improvements are all using the existing audio).
Class 385 Art Changes:
- Added caution tape to inside of guard panel door
- Updated door button graphics to reflect the proper graphics
- Added inner axle hubs that connect the axles to the bogie frames
- Updated the first-class livery
- Added Gaelic branding to the pantograph unit
- Added pantograph sparks
Gameplay and Infrastructure changes:
- Improved expected station stop timings for timetable services
- Added Edinburgh Park stop to Dunblane services
- Fixed routing for depot moves to/from Queen Street
- Fixed signal emissives
- Added missing Neutral Section signage
- Added missing car stop markers to Haymarket
- Fixed long wait times for red lights to clear on certain services, (e.g. service 1R27).
- Fixed 5R33-1 going into wrong siding to park up at night.
- Timetable timing changes so that everything is to the nearest 30 seconds or minute.
Route changes:
- Changed station lighting to be triggered by environmental light brightness, rather than at a specific time.
- Improved darkness of tunnels along the route
- Added additional lighting to Edinburgh Waverley and the surrounding area
- Updated lighting at Eastfield Depot
- Updated lighting at Queen St Station
- Fixed missing sections of OHLE along the route
- Updated a station footbridge to add missing underside panelling
- Updated sign on Linlithgow station to be correct
- Player can no longer climb through railing at Haymarket station.
- Rain will no longer pass through shelter rooves at Edinburgh Park.
- Station platforms will now get wet when it’s raining.
- Tweaked ballast colours to be more red
- Footstep audio improvements.
- Implemented one o'clock gun at Edinburgh Castle
- You can now properly cycle between cabs using ‘CTRL’ and ‘=/-‘ keys.
West Cornwall Local
- General scenery tweaks and improvements across route, including remodelling of Truro Cathedral
Class 37
- Brakes are automatically set to VAC or AIR as suitable
