 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GunnRunner update for 7 March 2023

GunnRunner Lighting and Performance

Share · View all patches · Build 10706162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

GunnRunner now has sick lighting! Had some great feedback over the weekend, so time was spent on making the game aesthetically more appealing. And I believe I have done just that. Enjoy the nice visuals. And if they do not please you, it can be easily toggled in the settings menu.

Balance changes were also made to the Novice and Competent bosses. Work is still being done on the rest of the world bosses.

Numerous changes to levels across Novice to Expert. As well as additional levels added into GrandRunner (good luck).

Would love additional feedback; it helped this update happen! Come on by our Discord:
Offical pixelCast Games Discord

Changed files in this update

RunnGun Content Depot 821441
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link