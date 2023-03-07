GunnRunner Lighting and Performance

GunnRunner now has sick lighting! Had some great feedback over the weekend, so time was spent on making the game aesthetically more appealing. And I believe I have done just that. Enjoy the nice visuals. And if they do not please you, it can be easily toggled in the settings menu.

Balance changes were also made to the Novice and Competent bosses. Work is still being done on the rest of the world bosses.

Numerous changes to levels across Novice to Expert. As well as additional levels added into GrandRunner (good luck).

Would love additional feedback; it helped this update happen! Come on by our Discord:

Offical pixelCast Games Discord