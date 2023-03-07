Astro Ike 2.3 Update - EOL Update
- Change lighting in main menu to static and use the rect lighting (performance).
- Change foilage to Nanite (performance).
- Removed Arcade Mode
- Game is EOL.
Note from the developer
I am working on getting my bachelor's degree which is taking most of my time, as well as being a father to two amazing girls and work my full time job. I hardly have any free time to be working on Astro Ike. I want to move onto new projects, so when I find time, I am learning Unity and C#. Going to learn the basics then make my dream game using Unity or Unreal Engine.
It has been a pleasure to work on this game with the feedback provided by my friends and family. I also appreciate everyone who bought the game and played it. If I ever have time to come back and revamp this game I would. I would like to see what I can do with an Astro Ike 3.0 update but for now, I must move on. I have learned a lot on how I should market my future games, this game was not marketed well, lesson learned.
Once again, thank you all and be sure to heck out the social links below!
