Sleep Revamp enters The WILDS

Release Version 1.3.2

NEW FEATURES:

SLEEP REVAMP - Redid the sleeping mechanic to now do a dreamy look out over your den and let you have full control in modifying the time/season of the game in realtime.

FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT - Everything menu / feature of the game is now usable with controller. I'll continue to improve upon this as we go, redesigning more menus to be more functional for both control styles.