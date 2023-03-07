 Skip to content

The WILDS update for 7 March 2023

Sleep Revamp enters The WILDS

Share · View all patches · Build 10706010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Release Version 1.3.2

NEW FEATURES:

  • SLEEP REVAMP - Redid the sleeping mechanic to now do a dreamy look out over your den and let you have full control in modifying the time/season of the game in realtime.

  • FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT - Everything menu / feature of the game is now usable with controller. I'll continue to improve upon this as we go, redesigning more menus to be more functional for both control styles.

  • MENU REWORKS - Moved all the of the game's menus into a master list on the pause screen, this makes our main character menu much more navigable and gives quick easy to find access to newer players.

GAMEPLAY CHANGES:

  • CONTROLLER CAMERA - More improvements to the camera functionality for controller users.

  • TURN SPEED INCREASE - Drastically increased the turn speed of all animals to give movement a much more responsive feel.

BUG FIXES

  • CONTROLLER TARGETING - There was a bug double calling the targeting functions and making them very jittery on controller, this had been heavily smoothed out.

KNOWN BUGS

  • RATS - Body breaks apart when grabbed.

  • CINEMATICS - Lake and River water flashes white on start/end of cinematics.

