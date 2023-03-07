Share · View all patches · Build 10705933 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 04:59:09 UTC by Wendy

PEP Version 0.7.92STM is live! and with it we explore even more into PEPs world with the new LFC Chain horde map and new combat systems!

--Loadout Drops!--

Added - Loadouts, Set up your bug bags and get set to call them in mid match with the new "Loadout Drop" Gadget! Loadouts can contain weapons only previously seen in item caches as well as all base game guns.

--Melee Weapons!--

Added - Baseball bat Melee Weapon, fast swinging 50 damage bat can hit multiple targets at once.

Added - Fireaxe Melee Weapon, slow swinging 75 damage large range melee weapon for striking large groups.

--New Map--

Added - LFC chain Horde map. This Louisiana fired chicken restaurant chain is not only surrounded by the fog but filled with zombies!

--Gamemodes--

Added - Dynamic background music to Horde! This music changes based on the currently living AI types.

--Weapons--

Changed - S12 ADS Spread reduction to 4% was 10%

Changed - S12 Spread now increases with rapid fire.

Changed - S12 minimum spread to 0.5 was 0.285

Changed - S12 movement error to 1.6 was 1.5

Changed - S12 body damage to 13 was 18

Changed - S12 firerate to 800 was 900

Changed - S12 ADS firerate to 750 was 900

Changed - AK74U body damage to 32 was 30.

--AI--

Changed - All AI's to be more performant across all maps and modes..

Changed - Butcher to be much faster.

Changed - Dogs To be slightly slower.

--General--

Added - Level selection now states the levels size.

Fixed - Swamp sounds being very loud when loading menu if it was chosen.

Fixed - some sounds in witch's bayou not respect settings

As always have fun and enjoy the new content!

If the update isn't available restart steam!