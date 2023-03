Share · View all patches · Build 10705909 · Last edited 7 March 2023 – 01:52:19 UTC by Wendy

Fixed a bug preventing the correct placing of target input connection on "set" block after moving it

New start screen

improved default code on level 6

Placed default code on level 7 to make completing the level easier

Removed a forgotten droid on multiplayer "Lake" map on sunny setting

*in Patch 0.3.23.03.05a user created and saved code had been reset