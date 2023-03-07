Quality of Life patch - March 6th

- Push to talk is now available, which makes it easier to use text chat while being the werebunny
- Hotkeys now work in lobby as well as in-game
- Cooldown for text chat has been significantly reduced
- Players now get a sound alert when they are the mayor
- The number of wolves now goes up when the vote passes because the mayor ran out of time while nominating
- The chat window now appears during the stage resolution and the end of game screen
- New cool mouse cursor (on non-web builds)
- New lanterns in the village
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that was causing chat to be sorted by player, not by when message was received
- Fixed a bug that was causing Avatars to not have the wrong costumes on
- Fixed a bug that was preventing players from choosing their mic inputs
- Fixed a bug that was causing the game to be black on white on Intel Macs
Changed files in this update