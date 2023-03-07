 Skip to content

Trust No Bunny update for 7 March 2023

Quality of Life patch - March 6th

Build 10705854

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Push to talk is now available, which makes it easier to use text chat while being the werebunny
  • Hotkeys now work in lobby as well as in-game
  • Cooldown for text chat has been significantly reduced
  • Players now get a sound alert when they are the mayor
  • The number of wolves now goes up when the vote passes because the mayor ran out of time while nominating
  • The chat window now appears during the stage resolution and the end of game screen
  • New cool mouse cursor (on non-web builds)
  • New lanterns in the village

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that was causing chat to be sorted by player, not by when message was received
  • Fixed a bug that was causing Avatars to not have the wrong costumes on
  • Fixed a bug that was preventing players from choosing their mic inputs
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the game to be black on white on Intel Macs

