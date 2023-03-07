 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Star Survivor update for 7 March 2023

Small Patch 3/6/32

Share · View all patches · Build 10705705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed certain enemy colliders passing through shields
  • fixed tesla coil not targeting smaller enemies
  • fixed add card selection jumping to the end when adding max
  • added resolution settings
  • added screen mode settings

Changed files in this update

Depot 2060751
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link